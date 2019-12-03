Gedoni, Khafi Display Love At Restaurant In Lekki (Video)

Big Brother Naija season ex-housemates, Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem have remained inseparable since their exit from the reality show.

The pair stepped out to eat at a restaurant in Lekki, Lagos and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

At some point, the lovebirds shared a passionate hug.

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi once described Gedoni as the ‘salt of her life‘ during one of their media tour.

The fashion designer also took out time to surprise the British cop with flowers on her 30th birthday.

Watch the video below: