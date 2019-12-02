2 Police Officers Burnt Alive By IPOB Activists (Viewers Discretion)

IPOB Members
Kayode Ogundamisi, a pro-Buhari, has shared that no fewer than two police officers were burnt alive by members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB) in a reprisal attack.

According to the Pro-Buhari, the attack was fuelled after the police allegedly invaded Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer home in Oraifite, Anambra state.

He wrote:

Warning: Viewers discretion advised of 2 @PoliceNG officers burnt and killed by IPOB Biafra activists loyal to fugitive self-acclaimed Biafra President Nnamdi Kanu. Police accused of invading the home of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer in Oraifite Anambra State southeast Nigeria

See photos below:

Image

Image

Image

0

