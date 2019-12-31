Ganduje Suspends Order Banning Opposite Sex From Entering Same Tricycle

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has announced a suspension on the implementation of the order which seeks to ban men and women from plying the same tricycle in the state.

The state government had announced last week that the order would take effect from January 2020.

According to the government, the move, which was said to be a show of its commitment to upholding Islamic values in the state, received severe opposition from members of the public.

Spokesperson the governor, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, confirmed that the order has been suspended for further review of its practicability.

Read Also: Ganduje Is Our Pride: APC Governors

According to him, Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano, between 2003 and 2011 had introduced the order but said that the Ganduje administration only re-introduced it to curb reports of female sexual harassment in the means of transportation.

“Yes, it’s true. Well, they just want to review it. You know it was an old law that was enacted during the era of Ibrahim Shekarau. So, the Hisbau committee was just reintroducing it,” Tanko-Yakasai told theCable.

“So, I think they want to just look at it again and make some adjustments because the realities back then and now are definitely not again. They want to look at the law again and see how practical and realistic it is now to see how they can adjust it.

“There are a lot of reports of females being abused especially in the evenings in Keke NAPEPs (tricycle), so this would see how the security can be improved.

“I think there was a misconception in the new law passed. It is not like they are completely banning men and women from entering same tricycle. What they said is that if the keke picks a lady first, every other passenger have to be female and if it starts with a guy, the rest have to be guys. So, they just want to look at it again and see how practical and realistic it will be.”