God Specifically Chose You For Me, Says Biodun Fatoyinbo As He Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA), has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Modele with an adorable birthday message as she turns plus one on Monday.

Biodun in his message said God specifically chose her for him.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life bnbladies Thank you for walking with me on this journey. You light my fire and inspire me to do more. You hold up my hand and your words help my shoulders to stay high. God chose you specially for me and I know that when he was making you, he had me in mind. If I had all the world’s wealth at my disposal, I would deposit it at your feet, because you deserve all that and much more. You’re the wife I prayed for and you are beyond anything I could have ever asked for or imagined. I love you so much, and I celebrate your life today and always.