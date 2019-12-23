OAP Sweet Steve Dies In Fatal Car Crash

by Temitope Alabi
Sweet Steve
Sweet Steve

Popular On-Air Personality with Orange FM, Akure in Ondo State, Stephen Sotonwa aka Sweet Steve, is dead. According to reports, he died in a ghastly car accident.

Online reports have it that Sweet Steve died on Sunday evening in a fatal car crash involving his car and a Toyota Hilux van along the Akure-Ondo road.

Sweet Steve was said to have been driving to Ile Oluji around 5 pm when his car crashed into the other car in turn claiming his life. Four other people also sustained injuries.

