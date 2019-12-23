Many Of Us Can’t Spend 3 Hours Of The Day With Our Family – Bisi Alimi

by Temitope Alabi
Bisi Alimi
Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi

Gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has shared his thoughts about the holiday posts revolving around family.

Bisi in his post on social media asked those posting about the importance of family this holiday season to think about others who have toxic families.

The gay rights activist wrote: “Since yesterday, I have been seeing posts on Facebook, Instagram and twitter about the importance of families at times like this and why we should spend this time with them irrespective.

“I really do hope that the people posting this know that too many people, family is a reminder of what a toxic upbringing is. Many of us dread the thought of spending 3hrs with our families not to talk of a full day.

“I do understand your family means a lot to you, however, and not that I am censoring your post, think of what impact your post might have on some people reading it and maybe put a caveat to that post, so that many of us won’t feel guilty reading it.

“Have a happy holiday.”

