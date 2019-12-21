Biodun Fatoyinbo Will Invite You To Perform At His Church: Davido Tells Naira Marley

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular singer, Davido has responded to rapper, Naira Marley statement that very soon he will be invited to perform his new single, “Tesumole” in church.

Davido
Davido

Recall that the rapper had taken to social media to speak into existence one of his heart desires, saying he believes he will be called by a pastor someday to perform the song some days ago.

Responding to this unusual dream, Davido who recently called out COZA, expressed that the Senior Pastor of the church, Biodun Fatoyinbo will invite Naira Marley to perform this December.

See the post below:

Davido

