A Pastor Will Call Me To Perform Tesumole In His Church – Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has taken to social media to speak into existence one of his heart desires.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner, who recently dropped his EP, took to his Twitter page to speak on one of his songs, ‘Tesumole’, saying he believes he will be called by a pastor someday to perform the song.

The song, which talks about stamping the devil, has since become a hit amongst his fans as it also comes with a dance step.

Naira Marley tweeted;

“I know one pastor will call me to come to perform tesumole at their church soon.

“Shebi omo jesu ni iwo?”

 

 

