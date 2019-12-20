Introducing A Better Way To Fix Your Gadgets Online

Gadget Lab is your one-stop store to book for efficient Phone and Computer repairs at unbeatable prices with impeccable customer service.

Everyone has experienced or knows someone who has experienced; the terrible services some gadget repair outlets offer. The subpar services of such outlets include late delivery on promises, overcharging on minor fixes, and damaging the gadgets beyond repair. Anthony Nwagba, the Founder of Gadget Lab had met many people with terrible experiences after visiting gadget repair outlets. These incidences fueled his passion to proffer a solution to curb this problem; this led to the birth of Gadget Lab NG.

Gadget Lab’s philosophy is to ensure that every customer is offered fast, reliable, affordable and professional repair services for their gadgets. They have researched extensively on the lapses offered by other gadget repair outlets and offered to fill in those gaps by taking orders and delivering quality (repair) work within an unbeatable time, blazing the trail for consistent and phenomenal performance, and offering gadget parts of the highest quality. In their six months of operations, they have lived up to these standards and exceeded expectations with their exceptional service.

Presently operating from the heart of Abuja, Anthony Nwagba (the founder) believes this is just the starting point as he plans to extend his services to other states within the country and eventually to Africa. Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he reiterated on the unbeatable quality gadget lab offers

“Gadget Lab is a customer-centric brand that aims to bring happiness to every client by offering the best phone repair service you can get anywhere and because comfort is major to us, we also offer free massage services to our customers while they wait for their gadgets to be repaired. We are determined to always deliver the best because that’s what our customers deserve”.

You can book a repair by visiting: www.gadgetlab.ng. Gadget Lab is located at The Workspace, Ruby Centre, Plot 762 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja. They can be reached on 0816 864 7150 and they can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook via @gadgetlabng.