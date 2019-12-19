Naira Marley Has Strongest Fan Base In Nigeria: Comedian, Owen Gee

Veteran comedian, Owen Gee has expressed that popular rapper, Naira Marley is currently the artist with strong fan base in Nigeria.

The rapper became a widely accepted celebrity after he was arrested by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission over fraud-related charges.

The comedian pointed out that he saw the fans of the rappers popularly known as marlians kissing the banner of a concert by the rapper as if they are seeing the artist.

This is coming following the assertion by a media personality that the rapper became a hero after he was arrested.

See his post below: