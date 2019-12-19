Naira Marley Has Strongest Fan Base In Nigeria: Comedian, Owen Gee

Veteran comedian, Owen Gee has expressed that popular rapper, Naira Marley is currently the artist with strong fan base in Nigeria.
The rapper became a widely accepted celebrity after he was arrested by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission over fraud-related charges.
The comedian pointed out that he saw the fans of the rappers popularly known as marlians kissing the banner of a concert by the rapper as if they are seeing the artist.
This is coming following the assertion by a media personality that the rapper became a hero after he was arrested.
Naira Marley @officialnairam1 is currently the Nigerian artiste with the strongest fan Base, I saw members of his NO BELT gang going around kissing his banners for his 30th December show,they kissed it like it was really Marley, hmm this MARLIAN movement is not a joke.
