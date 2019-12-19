Naira Marley Has Strongest Fan Base In Nigeria: Comedian, Owen Gee

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran comedian, Owen Gee has expressed that popular rapper, Naira Marley is currently the artist with strong fan base in Nigeria.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The rapper became a widely accepted celebrity after he was arrested by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission over fraud-related charges.

The comedian pointed out that he saw the fans of the rappers popularly known as marlians kissing the banner of a concert by the rapper as if they are seeing the artist.

This is coming following the assertion by a media personality that the rapper became a hero after he was arrested. 

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, owen gee
0

