Naira Marley Became Hero After Going To Jail – OAP Folayan

by Temitope Alabi

 

Fola Folayan
Fola Folayan

Fola Folayan has again caused many to rethink the situation of things in the entertainment industry.

The media personality while sharing her thoughts on Davido recently showing love to COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, said celebrities here do not face consequences for their actions.

A Twitter user had tweeted;

“Nigeria artists are tone-deaf. Serious brands are running away from Biodun Fatoyinbo but Davido feels the best thing at this point is to promote COZA 12 days of Glory. Naah, you guys got it all wrong. This is so distasteful, stop sharing your platform with a serial molester.”

Fola wasted no time in replying writing;

“Brand association is not a thing here. Because the fans don’t care and there are never any real consequences. If anything, it will get him more publicity and fans. E.g Naira Marley gained from being arrested for a crime. He became a hero.”

