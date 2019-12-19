Lagos Should Pay N100k Minimum Wage — Gbadamosi

by Valerie Oke
Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former governorship aspirant in Lagos state, has stated that Lagos state should be paying at least one hundred thousand Naira minimum wage instead of thirty thousand Naira because of the high cost of living in the state.

Gbadamosi added that there is no way any worker would live comfortably with the N30 000 meagre in the state.

Mr Gbadamosi was the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party(ADP) in the last governorship poll in Lagos state.

