‘You Don’t Need A Man’, Says Angela Okorie After Attack

by Michael Isaac
Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared a banging photo on her Instagram.

Going spiritual, the actress has taken to the platform to advise her fans and followers that they don’t need any man to attain the heights God has made for them.

Wearing a blue outfit with a rather large necklace to complement her look, she served face as she shared the photo.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “You Don’t Need A man. To Be the God you are. You are God from the beginning to the End. You are God all By your self. No man will ever take this Glory. #Epaindem video Dropping soon.”

See Photo Here:

Angela Okorie
Her Instagram Post
