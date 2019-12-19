Speed Darlington Celebrates Zlatan On His 25th Birthday (Photo)

Popular New York-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has shared a photo to celebrate his friend and colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

The singer and rapper who is currently in Nigeria on invitation by Zlatan is no doubt enjoying his moment here.

The entertainer has, however, promised nothing but pure entertainment for his Nigerian fans.

Sharing a photo of Zlatan on his Instagram page, Speedy also wrote a few words to celebrate him.

Sharing the photo he wrote: “Happy 25th birthday my FRIEND”

