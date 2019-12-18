Regina Askia Cautions Angela Okorie After Medical Personnel Removes Pellets From Her Face With Bare-hands

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has shared a video which shows the pellets being removed from her face after she was allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

Taking to Instagram, the actress used the medium to appreciate God for sparing her life, as she wrote;

“I never see Any God like you. My song right Now God too much Oooooooooo. Join me where ever you are And thank God.”

The actress has continued to put out proofs that she was indeed attacked and she is slowly healing.

Regina Askia, who is a registered nurse in the US, drew Okorie’s attention to the need for sterile instruments and gloves to be used on her face to avoid infections.

Watch the video below: