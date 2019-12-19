Again, COZA Uses Wizkid, Tiwa Savage To Promote Its Event (Video)

Popular media personality, Toolz Oniru shared the viral promotional video of COZA’s advert featuring Tiwa Savage and Wizkid via Twitter.

The On-Air personality shared the video to justify Wizkid’s furious tweet where he dissociated himself from any church campaign in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage also joined the singer in the rant, accusing the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of fraudulently manipulating the video to promote their event and she threatened to take them to court.

Muti-award winning singer, Davido was also embroiled in the messy saga.

The video was soon taken down by the church after realizing how much criticisms it had garnered on social media.

Watch the video below: