Again, COZA Uses Wizkid, Tiwa Savage To Promote Its Event (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular media personality, Toolz Oniru shared the viral promotional video of COZA’s advert featuring Tiwa Savage and Wizkid via Twitter.

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

The On-Air personality shared the video to justify Wizkid’s furious tweet where he dissociated himself from any church campaign in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage also joined the singer in the rant, accusing the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of fraudulently manipulating the video to promote their event and she threatened to take them to court.

Muti-award winning singer, Davido was also embroiled in the messy saga.

The video was soon taken down by the church after realizing how much criticisms it had garnered on social media.

Read Also: Davido’s Son Officially Becomes American Citizen (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
COZA, Davido, tiwa savage, Toolz Oniru, wizkid
0

You may also like

Ali Baba Reveals He Doesn’t Feel Threatened By Younger Comedians

Cee-c and Leo spark dating rumours after having a romantic dinner (Video)

See Famous Yoruba Actress That Played Olajumoke Orisaguna In New Movie | PHOTOS

Bisi Alimi’s Mum Shows Her Gay Son Some Love On His Birthday

Waje Talks About What She Expects From A Husband

Omashola and Khafi

Nigerians React As Khafi, Omashola Share Comprising Position (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwura Shares More Photos Of Herself And Her 3rd Husband

‘You will regret calling me a nobody’ – Hushpuppi’s babymama tells him, also slams Mompha

Photos From Dbanj’s DKM Concert In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *