I Depend On You – Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Husband, Naeto C

Nicole Chikwe, the wife of rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe aka Naeto C, is celebrating her husband today as he turns a year older.

The mom of three took to her Instagram page to express her love for him, writing;

Today is @naetosuperc ‘s birthday. I know he’s expecting me to troll him like I always do but the truth is, my bank account is on admission in General Hospital. I cannot afford to do nonsense today because I need him to do me Christmas Chairman Daddy Sir, I love you ohhhh my tasty mango! My steamy moi moi! ?

?

On a serious note, happy birthday to the love of my life and father of my plenty children. I’m not ashamed to say that you are an integral factor that has shaped me into the woman I am today. Nor am I afraid to say that I need you, I rely on you and I depend on you. Thank you for always putting me and the kids first. And thank you for TEN birthdays together! ?

I love you so so much and God bless you. ?

?

Please my GTB or Zenith. Anyone dear.