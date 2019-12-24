Jackye Reacts After She Was Insulted For Not Wishing Tacha Happy Birthday

Tacha and Jackye
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Jackye, has lashed out at fellow ex-housemate, Tacha, and fans(Titans) for trolling her over her failure to wish Tacha a happy birthday.

Jackyne while reacting to the several backlashes from ‘Titans’ said: ”All You trash cans please get off my dick. I know you hating because I’m the lady you wish you could be but you can’t. Smellos my Jackyetians are making the world better.”

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Jackye Cries While Apologizing To Boyfriend Over Her Bad Behavior (Video)

Tacha had her 24th birthday bash on Monday, 23rd December and she was gifted a brand new Mercedez Benz by her fans.

See their exchange below:

