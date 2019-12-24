Jackye Reacts After She Was Insulted For Not Wishing Tacha Happy Birthday

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Jackye, has lashed out at fellow ex-housemate, Tacha, and fans(Titans) for trolling her over her failure to wish Tacha a happy birthday.

Jackyne while reacting to the several backlashes from ‘Titans’ said: ”All You trash cans please get off my dick. I know you hating because I’m the lady you wish you could be but you can’t. Smellos my Jackyetians are making the world better.”

Tacha had her 24th birthday bash on Monday, 23rd December and she was gifted a brand new Mercedez Benz by her fans.

