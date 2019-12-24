Angela Reacts As Michael Of ’90 Days Fiance’ Denied Visa (Video)

Michael Ilesanmi from 90 days fiance broke down in tears after he was deemed ineligible to receive the K-1 visa.

In a video being circulated online, the young man disclosed this to his 54-year-old lover, Angela, when they were on a FaceTime call.

According to Online, Angela doesn’t understand how her man’s visa could have been denied because she believes that she is a good citizen, she she pays her taxes, and she has done her possible best to prove the authenticity of her relationship with Michael to the government.

Angela has visited Michael in Nigeria twice and according to her, she would never give up on him getting the permit, she called herself “a fighter”.

Watch the video below: