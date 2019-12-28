Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Salvage A Draw Against Norwich

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by stubborn Norwich on Saturday during their domestic league clash corresponding to matchday 20.

Spur’s had to come from behind on two occasions to force a share of the spoil after the Hornets deservedly took the lead either both halves.

Read Also: Jose Mourinho;s Tottenham Back To Winning Ways With Hard Fought Victory Over Brighton

As a result of the disappointing stalemate, Tottenham now sits on 5th on the league table and could slip further if the Red Devils emerge victorious against Burnley in the late domestic league kick-off.