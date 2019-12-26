Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Back To Winning Ways With Hard Fought Victory Over Brighton

Jose Mourinho’s side, Tottenham quickly moved over their two-nil defeat to Chelsea last time by defeating Brighton 2-1 during their domestic league clash at White Hart Lane on Thursday, 26th December.

The victory was a hard-fought one as the Spurs had to come back from a goal down to turn the contest on its head, deep into the second half.

Read Also: Manchester United Vs. Tottenham: Rashfords Brace Spoils Mourinho’s Return To Old Trafford

Mourinho’s side could have taken the lead after just 21 minutes of play but for a contentious VAR call which marginally rules him out for offside.