Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Back To Winning Ways With Hard Fought Victory Over Brighton

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tottenham’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s side, Tottenham quickly moved over their two-nil defeat to Chelsea last time by defeating Brighton 2-1 during their domestic league clash at White Hart Lane on Thursday, 26th December.

The victory was a hard-fought one as the Spurs had to come back from a goal down to turn the contest on its head, deep into the second half.

Mourinho’s side could have taken the lead after just 21 minutes of play but for a contentious VAR call which marginally rules him out for offside.

 

