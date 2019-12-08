Lionel Messi Surpass Cristiano Ronaldo As He Sets New League Record

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi surpassed his eternal rival, Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo for the most Hatricks in La Liga.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

The Argentine scored three and assisted one goal in Barcelona’s demolishing of Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Barcelona captain moved to a 35th La Liga hat-trick, a record, moving him one ahead of Ronaldo’s 34, who he equalled his records some weeks ago.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Hatrick Leads Barcelona To Victory

This feat is coming the same week, the Barcelona captain moved ahead of the Portuguese by winning his sixth Ballon D’or title, moving one ahead.

See post below;

Tags from the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Constitutional Review: ASUU Pulls out, Alleges Foul Play

A poor person should never be in charge of an economy – Donald Trump

Court nullifies Imo APC congresses

Sola Sobowale, King Of Boys Wins At AMAA 2019 (See Full List Of Winners)

Niger State DSP killed by hoodlums

If elected, I will give women 35% of my appointments – Atiku Abubakar assures Nigerians

Nigeria Army apprehends three Chadians

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

DETERMINED: Chelsea Offers Player Plus Cash To Land Victor Moses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *