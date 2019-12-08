Lionel Messi Surpass Cristiano Ronaldo As He Sets New League Record

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi surpassed his eternal rival, Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo for the most Hatricks in La Liga.

The Argentine scored three and assisted one goal in Barcelona’s demolishing of Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Barcelona captain moved to a 35th La Liga hat-trick, a record, moving him one ahead of Ronaldo’s 34, who he equalled his records some weeks ago.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Hatrick Leads Barcelona To Victory

This feat is coming the same week, the Barcelona captain moved ahead of the Portuguese by winning his sixth Ballon D’or title, moving one ahead.

See post below;