Nigerian Man Recounts What His Lady Did To Him After Giving Her A Slap (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man has shared and recounted his experience after he landed his girlfriend a slap.

Sharing the story on Facebook, he hinted that he is going to be offline for a while as he is in severe pains.

It was gathered that he had slapped his girlfriend, and she on her own, invited area boys to beat him up.

The man, who was identified as a singer, also pointed out that on slapping her, he realised his mistake and also apologized immediately.

See Post Here:

