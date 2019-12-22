Nigerian Man Recounts What His Lady Did To Him After Giving Her A Slap (Photo)

A Nigerian man has shared and recounted his experience after he landed his girlfriend a slap.

Sharing the story on Facebook, he hinted that he is going to be offline for a while as he is in severe pains.

It was gathered that he had slapped his girlfriend, and she on her own, invited area boys to beat him up.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Man Fails To Spell ‘Soldier’ Correctly (Video)

The man, who was identified as a singer, also pointed out that on slapping her, he realised his mistake and also apologized immediately.

See Post Here: