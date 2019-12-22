Actress Jemima Dragged For Mocking An Ex-Suitor Who Moved On

by Michael Isaac
Jemima
Jemima

Popular Nollywood actress Jemima has been dragged on Twitter for her rants about a man who tried to get into a relationship with her.

The actress Tweeted and hinted that the man had tried to be with her in February but she was not having it.

However, the man moved on and is now engaged according to her.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actress, Jemima Osunde Graduates From Medical School

Although she pointed out that she wasn’t pained, her followers has interpreted differently.

Dragging her on the social platform, she was attacked for her choices and her statement on the issue.

See Photos Here:

Jemima
