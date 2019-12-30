Okorocha’s Son-In-Law Returns To APC After Supreme Court Loss

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor has returned to the All Progressives Congress(APC) after losing his case at the supreme court.

Nwosu, who was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo state, had left APC after he lost a chance to be fielded as the party’s governorship candidate.

The supreme court had ruled that Nwosu was not qualified to contest the governorship election in the state, adding that Nwosu doubled as the candidate of the APC and that of AA which is against the electoral laws.

Speaking with journalists during the weekend, he said the supreme court’s ruling on his double candidature confirms that he is still a member of the APC.

“The supreme court has said all, it said I am the candidate of APC, what it means is that I’m the candidate of APC even though another person was foisted on APC,” Nwosu said.

“That aside, I have forgiven everybody, no matter what they have done, from the National Chairman to Gulak, to those in the state; what we need is to move ahead. We are brothers and sisters, there must be peace.

“You can only have one governor in a state and you can only have one final court and that is the supreme court – we have to accept it.

“For me, politics is not a do-or-die affair, it’s give-and-take. The supreme court has given its judgement, either good or bad, I have accepted it.

“What matters is Imo state. I’ve said in my statement, whoever wins at the supreme court, I will give my support, be it Emeka Ihedioha, Araraume or Uzodinma I will support. But in supporting if you do well, I will praise; if you don’t, we would criticise you.

“I have no regret at all. It is not my first time of running for a political position. I’m a politician and a town planner by profession. For now, politics is over, pending when there would be another election. I am still a young man and have age to my advantage.”