NSCDC Officer Arrested For Defiling 7-Year-Old Girl In Zamfara

An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sani Yahaya has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl in Zamfara State.

According to reports, the suspect lured the little girl with fruits into a vacant house at Samaru area, Gusau where he worked as a security guard and defiled her.

Yahaya was arrested by his colleagues after a complaint was lodged against him by the victim’s family.

Father of the victim recounting the sad and evil incident said the sad act was exposed after his daughter started crying bitterly in the house.

Read Also: 5-Year-Old Boy Beheaded, Mother Raped In Oyo

He said;

“Our daughter was sent on an errand by her mother close to the house where the Yahaya was posted to.

“As she was passing along the road, he asked her to come into the house to collect fruits. That was how he got the girl and forcefully defiled her.”

NSCDC Spokesperson in the state, Mr Aminu Maru confirming Yahaya’s arrest said;

“The corps member is still in our custody. The father of the girl reported the case at the command’s headquarters through the Intelligence and Investigation Department, complaining against one of our staff members, Sani Yahaya on alleged rape.

“While investigating the issue, the suspect said he did not have the carnal knowledge of the girl, confirming, however, that he grabbed her into a room where he gave her two nuts of umbrella tree.”

Maru went on to say that Yahaya will be arraigned in court if a doctor confirms that the girl was raped.