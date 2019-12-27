Olakunle Churchill Celebrates His Birthday In Style (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Olakunle Churchill, a popular philanthropist, and ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday in style.

Olakunle Churchill
Nigerian Entrepreneur Olakunle Churchill

The entrepreneur has been in the face of the media a lot this year with his marital drama with his ex-wife.

Celebrating adding a new year, the entrepreneur, who has been called the biggest strength of actress, Rosy Meurer, captioned himself to be the world chilliest man.

See his post below:

Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill
Olakunle Churchill’s post
