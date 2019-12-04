Smart Adeyemi Sworn-In As Kogi West Senator

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday swore-in Senator Smart Adeyemi to represent Kogi West Senatorial District.

Adeyemi emerged victorious at the bye-election recently conducted in the district by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Also Read: Dino Melaye, Smart Adeyemi Trade Words Over Outcome Of Kogi West Senatorial District Election

He defeated Senator Dino Melaye who earlier occupied the seat. The senator is a ranking member having served during the 6th and 7th assemblies.

With the swearing-in of Adeyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) now has 63 Senators in the Upper chamber with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Democratic Party (PDP) having 46 and one member respectively.