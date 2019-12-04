Smart Adeyemi Sworn-In As Kogi West Senator

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday swore-in Senator Smart Adeyemi to represent Kogi West Senatorial District.

Smart Adeyemi
Smart Adeyemi

Adeyemi emerged victorious at the bye-election recently conducted in the district by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He defeated Senator Dino Melaye who earlier occupied the seat. The senator is a ranking member having served during the 6th and 7th assemblies.

With the swearing-in of Adeyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) now has 63 Senators in the Upper chamber with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Democratic Party (PDP) having 46 and one member respectively.

Dino Melaye, Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi
