Smart Adeyemi Takes Over Melaye’s Aviation Committee Chairmanship

by Verity Awala
Smart Adeyemi
Smart Adeyemi

Smart Adeyemi, senator representing Kogi west, has been appointed as the chairman of the aviation committee.

This position was formerly held by Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), until he lost his seat at the senate to Adeyemi, after failing to win the rerun election of his senatorial district.

This was disclosed by the senate president on Friday on the floor of the upper legislative chamber at a special plenary session.

The session held because the senate on Thursday suspended its rules to sit on Friday and conclude some legislative business before adjourning for the year.

Read Also: Shehu Sani To Saraki: Melaye Told Us To Visit Your Clinic For Political Consultation

The Red Chambers had on Thursday,  suspended legislative duties in honour of Benjamin Uwajumogu, senator representing Imo North, who died on Wednesday.

The senate adjourned till January 28, 2020.

 

Tags from the story
Ahmed Lawan, Dino Melaye, senate, Smart Adeyemi
0

You may also like

Ekweremadu’s Removal Will Create More Problems Than Solve NASS Crisis, Says APC Senator

Peter Obi didn't suffer a heart attack - Aide

Peter Obi is a bigot: PDP Cautions El-Rufai to mind his business

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Arms Fund Scam: I’ll Testify Against Dasuki, Okonjo-Iweala, Others At ICC – Sen. Ndume

2015: Resign Or Face Sack, Suswam Tells Commissioners, Perm Secs Eyeing Position

PSC: Senate Rejects Ogbuzor, Confirms Okiro, 5 Others

WEF On Africa To Go Ahead Despite Bombings

Yemi Osinbajo

Every Nigerian Can Dance, “Gbe Body E” ⁠— Osinbajo (Video)

Meet the man who invented the ‘O to ge’ movement that swept away Saraki’s dynasty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *