Smart Adeyemi Takes Over Melaye’s Aviation Committee Chairmanship

Smart Adeyemi, senator representing Kogi west, has been appointed as the chairman of the aviation committee.

This position was formerly held by Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), until he lost his seat at the senate to Adeyemi, after failing to win the rerun election of his senatorial district.

This was disclosed by the senate president on Friday on the floor of the upper legislative chamber at a special plenary session.

The session held because the senate on Thursday suspended its rules to sit on Friday and conclude some legislative business before adjourning for the year.

The Red Chambers had on Thursday, suspended legislative duties in honour of Benjamin Uwajumogu, senator representing Imo North, who died on Wednesday.

The senate adjourned till January 28, 2020.