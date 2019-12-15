Stay Away From Secret Societies: Mbaka Warns Politicians

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned political leaders to stay away from cultism.

The Priest gave the warning during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, at the Adoration ground.

According to him, some politicians join different secret societies just to get protection and succeed in politics.

He said, “If any of you is in any secret society, you had better come out of it before it is too late. You don’t need such things. Those who join them never enjoy their last days. You are never protected.

“They may promise you favour but favour comes from God alone. So, depend on Him because He is the kingmaker.

“You think it is that nonsense you belong made you what you are, not true. God can promote and demote you”, He said.

Mbaka also blamed the political leaders for not doing enough to lessen the plight of citizens, but rather engage in diverting public fund to their pockets.