Police Arrest Man Who Beat ‘Actor’ To Death

The Lagos state police command has arrested one Amos Ekuma for the alleged murder of a dry cleaner, popularly known as ‘Actor’ in Ikorodu, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

In a statement by Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command Ekuma reported himself to the Police in Ikorodu that he was in his shop the previous day at about 7.00 pm along Sabo road by Kokoro Abu, Ikorodu, when the deceased who owned a shop beside him attacked him with an iron rod.

Ekuma said the deceased had attacked him following an argument that ensued between them earlier in the day which was later resolved by their neighbours.

He said he had pushed the said actor, who fell down and was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment but died while on admission.

Elkana said;