Buhari Is A Religious Bigot – Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style is similar to that of former military leader, Sani Abacha.

Fani Kayode and Buhari
The former minister expressed that the difference between the two leaders is that unlike Abacha who allowed Nigerians to suffer because he wanted to stay in power, Buhari is making Nigeria suffer because he enjoys it.

The former minister went on to describe the president as a bigot and a self-serving sadist whom he will continue to oppose.

See his post below:

