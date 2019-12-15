Don’t Run Abroad, Buhari Warns Nigerian Youths

by Verity Awala
Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised youths in the country to stay and salvage the cause of their motherland.

The president, who was represented by Suleiman Raman-Yusuf, the deputy executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said this  during the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

“It is high time that universities took more proactive roles in ensuring that graduands perform more meaningfully in the world of works,” he said.

“It is in view of this that we wish to exhort our youths to start looking inwards, stay and advance the cause of their motherland. We have no other country than Nigeria. We should remain here to salvage the country together.”

According to the president, Nigeria’s future greatly depends on the mode and quality of education made available to the citizens.

Buhari also urged universities to find ways of increasing g their internally generated revenue (IGR) to enhance sustainable education.

 

