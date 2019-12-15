Fani-Kayode Debunks Rumours Of Decamping To APC

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has debunked rumours going around that he has decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

Femi Fani kayode
The former minister pointed out that he will rather die than join the current ruling party that he described as rat infested sinking ship.

He expressed that regardless of the situation, he is committed to opposing the APC for the rest of his life rather than joining them.

Going further, he expressed that APC has brought nothing but only misery upon Nigerians.

See his tweets below:

