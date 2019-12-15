Nigerians React To Netflix Comedy Film, ‘Gay Jesus’

Many Nigerian Christians have taken to Twitter to criticise Netflix over a new film which shows Jesus as being in a gay relationship.

The movie entitled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’ is a 46-minute comedy flick showing Jesus as a closeted homosexual.

‘The First Temptation of Christ’ which was released on Netflix on 3 December sees Jesus and a ‘friend’ named Orlando arriving at Mary and Joseph’s house for a birthday party.

Read Also: Court Sentences Two Men To 15 Years For Gay Sex In Zambia

The movie has sparked annoyance among Christians from all over the world including Nigeria — with millions around the world signing a petition for Netflix to bring it down and tender an apology to all Christians.

Taking twitter on Sunday, many Nigerians on the platform kicked against the movie, describing it as disrespectful.

See some reactions below

BREAKING:@netflix released a show depicting Jesus as GAY?! Let’s make this CLEAR! Jesus isn’t some “woke” culture experiment for you to convince young people that biblical teachings are “debatable”?! Jesus is the SON OF GOD and died for our sins! Show some RESPECT!!! RT! — Adetutu Balogun (Ezi Ada 1 of Diaspora) (@Tutsy22) December 15, 2019

First it was Lucifer, and now Gay Jesus.

Y'all mofos have forgotten he died for our Goddamn sins? Huhh? That nigga above us deserve more than just our respect😤 Netflix are going nuts aswear — Kobby. Founda (@Founda_) December 15, 2019

I doubt Jesus Christ is concerned on how they portray him. We are talking about the King of kings. A lot of opinions from mere earthlings will not bother you when you're the Lord of lords. Jesus does not need me to fight his fight either. — Olóyè (@OluniyiGates) December 15, 2019

Netflix releasing a Movie that portrayed Jesus as gay is far too reaching and disrespectful, it's cool to be whatever you want, but don't try and rub it on people's faces, respect other people's beliefs too. Jesus was never gay, stop forcing it!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) December 15, 2019