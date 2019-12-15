Nigerians React To Netflix Comedy Film, ‘Gay Jesus’

by Valerie Oke
Many Nigerian Christians have taken to Twitter to criticise Netflix over a new film which shows Jesus as being in a gay relationship.

The movie entitled ‘The First Temptation of Christ’ is a 46-minute comedy flick showing Jesus as a closeted homosexual.

‘The First Temptation of Christ’ which was released on Netflix on 3 December sees Jesus and a ‘friend’ named Orlando arriving at Mary and Joseph’s house for a birthday party.

The movie has sparked annoyance among Christians from all over the world including Nigeria — with millions around the world signing a petition for Netflix to bring it down and tender an apology to all Christians.

Taking twitter on Sunday, many Nigerians on the platform kicked against the movie, describing it as disrespectful.

See some reactions below

