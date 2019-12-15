Buhari, Sports Minister Celebrate Former Governor Ajimobi At 70

The former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi will on Monday 16th of December clock the age of 70.

Ahead of the celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari via his spokesperson on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has sent his goodwill message.

Also Read: Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobì Helps Wife With Facial Makeup (Video)

Bashir Ahmad in a statement on Sunday delivered the President’s celebratory message to the former governor.

President @MBuhari rejoices with former Oyo State Governor, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, on his 70th birthday tomorrow, joining his family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 15, 2019

In the same light, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare also celebrated the former Governor as he paid him a visit.