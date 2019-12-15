Buhari, Sports Minister Celebrate Former Governor Ajimobi At 70

by Olayemi Oladotun

The former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi will on Monday 16th of December clock the age of 70.

Abiola Ajimobi
Former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi

Ahead of the celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari via his spokesperson on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has sent his goodwill message.

Bashir Ahmad in a statement on Sunday delivered the President’s celebratory message to the former governor.

In the same light, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare also celebrated the former Governor as he paid him a visit.

