Stop Praying For Success: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri took to his Instagram page to advice his followers to stop praying for success.

Instead of praying, Reno expressed that they should work. The lifestyle expert pointed out that there is no need praying for success again because it has been destined by God to happen.

Hence, the popular lifestyle expert urged his followers to work hard and stop praying for things they should work for and work for things they should pray for.

See his post below:

