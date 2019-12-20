Prostitutes, Yahoo Boys Will Make Heaven Faster Than Pastors: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has sparked conversation on social media with his assertion that prostitutes and fraudsters will make heaven faster than pastors who preach heresy.

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

The controversial OAP made this statement while reacting to the trendy issue of prostitutes being talked about on social media.

The OAP pointed out that he is specially dedicating his message to people who urge him to focus on prostitutes, fraudsters, and the government, instead of pastors.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post
