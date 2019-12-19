Daddy Freeze Reacts As Lady Burns Her Makeup Kit After Giving Her Life To Christ

by Temitope Alabi
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Details emerged about a young lady that set her items ablaze after giving her life to Christ.

The young lady, it was gathered, burned her wigs, trousers, makeup, and other items as she believes they are sinful and would not want to keep treading the path of sin after giving her life to Christ.

Read Also: Photos: Nigerian Lady Burns Her Wigs, Clothes, Makeup After Giving Her Life To Christ

Reacting to the news, Daddy Freeze stated that she is mad.

“The madness of religion.

“The burner, the ‘byke’ man, the husband and the woman saved from hell in the cassette are all mad.”

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze
0

You may also like

Ricardo Carvalho sentenced to 7 months imprisonment

Evan inspired me to become a Kidnapper – Suspect ( Read his full story )

Standard Chartered PLC UK appoints,Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director

Mega Party unveil INEC certificate of registration

Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Xenophobia

Court orders the release of Akinjide’s International passport

‘Is Osinbajo a Christian? He sold his soul to the devil for crumbs’ – Female lawmaker reacts Over NASS Incident (Video)

Ghana now has a Money Ritual Church

Five ways to protect your account when transacting online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *