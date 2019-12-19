Daddy Freeze Reacts As Lady Burns Her Makeup Kit After Giving Her Life To Christ

Details emerged about a young lady that set her items ablaze after giving her life to Christ.

The young lady, it was gathered, burned her wigs, trousers, makeup, and other items as she believes they are sinful and would not want to keep treading the path of sin after giving her life to Christ.

Reacting to the news, Daddy Freeze stated that she is mad.

“The madness of religion.

“The burner, the ‘byke’ man, the husband and the woman saved from hell in the cassette are all mad.”