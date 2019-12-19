Daddy Freeze Reacts To Impeachment Of Donald Trump

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the impeachment of US president, Donald Trump by the house of representatives.

The 45th President of the United States was impeached over allegations of obstruction of Congress and collusion with foreign countries to spy on the US citizens, thereby becoming the third US president to be impeached in office.

Reacting to the impeachment, the OAP pointed out that a working president has been impeached, while a non-functional president continue without check (a purported swipe at President Buhari).

See his post below:

