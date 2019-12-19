Ekiti PDP Accuse Fayose Of Selling Party Secretariat

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti state on Thursday accused former governor, Ayodele Fayose of selling the party secretariat to himself by proxy.

The opposition party threatened to sue Fayose, in a deepening crisis within the party.

The party said the secretariat, which was a collective property of PDP members was allegedly sold by the former governor to one of his cronies without the knowledge of the State Working Committee (SWC).

This was disclosed by the party chairman, Barr. Gboyega Oguntuase on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, while addressing journalist on the recent development in the party.

Oguntuase, “What he said that we sold the property in collaboration with him, is cruel, untrue and slanderous. I believe that by that statement, he has committed libel on a high scale.

”“To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the party, and to the knowledge of many SWC members, we have not sold the secretariat.

” I want to tell you that any document they say they have, it is absolute falsehood.

“It is true he approached me to sign a document, but I told him, it was going to be a disservice to the party. I told him I can’t sign and I did not sign. God of heaven knows that that was exactly what transpired in his house. He even asked me what I want to take and I told him I can’t take such a sacrilegious offering.

According to him, “Our property if it has been sold via fraud, shall be recovered via thorough and extensive legal action that will be taken by this party. We have received assurances from loyal party leaders that they are with us.

“He claims that the property was sold at foundation level, but we monitored the construction up to the second and third floor. So, it is untrue that we have sold the property and if the governor has done it, he should retrace his step and surrender the document to the party”, he said.

Meanwhile, Fayose at a reconciliation meeting he held with party members and leaders from ward to state level at his Afao-Ekiti country home, had alleged that he sold the secretariat with active involvement of the State Working Committee.