Arsenal Announce Mikel Arteta As New Coach

by Olayemi Oladotun

Arsenal has appointed their former captain Mikel Arteta as head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 37-year-old won the FA Cup twice in a five-year career with the Gunners and succeeds fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who was sacked in November.

Arteta had been working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, joining the club in 2016 after retiring as a player.

He will take over as Gunners boss on Sunday, leaving Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge for the trip to Everton – another of Arteta’s former clubs on Saturday.

