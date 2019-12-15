Tacha, Khafi Step Out In Risque Outfits For ‘The Mayor Of Lagos Fest’

Controversial reality star, Tacha landed her first major gig as an event host and her best friend, Khafi was there to support her.

The duo made a grand entry at the Mayor of Lagos fest concert which was masterminded by Davido’s protege, Mayorkun.

Tacha got her style inspiration from Nicki Minaj as she stunned in a floor length embellished fringes.

Khafi wasn’t left out too as she spiced up the event in a black revealing outfit.

Self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of them with the caption ;

“KHACHA GIRLS”

The pair, who bonded while in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show house, have clearly continued their friendship outside the house.

See the photo below: