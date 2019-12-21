Tonto Dikeh Lays Curse On Instablog9ja For Talking About Her

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh created time out of her busy schedule to place curse on media outlet, Instablog9ja.

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

The actress got angry when the media outlet carried where the actress revealed she woke up horny after being celebate for 3 years.

Also Read: You Are The Best Person I Have Ever Met – Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

The actress laid curses on the blog as she pointed out that the blog doesn’t put up her stories when she is doing something good, hence it should stay away from her when the story is also bad.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
