Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Condemned For Putting Child Inside A Pot

by Eyitemi Majeed
Popular Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, became an object of criticism after sharing a photo wherein she put her second born, Sam into a cooking pot.

Reacting to the criticism in an Instagram post, she said she is not bothered adding that she and her kids are just having fun.

She wrote:

Putting sam in the pot Got a lot of people talking 🤣🤣🤣🤣 But at the end of the day ,kilokanmi…….🤷‍♀️we are just having fun 🤣🤣🤣 @lordmaine2 kept fighting to be the one in the pot 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 while sam looking like I’m I about to be cooked 🤣🤣🤣🤣 the idea is just to be merry and happy and to make people laugh , but as usual some unfortunate people didn’t understand it.

