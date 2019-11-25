God Is Not Asleep O, Says Toyin Lawani As Tonto Dikeh, SDK Fight Dirty

by Valerie Oke

Stella, tonto

Fashionista, Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram page to exclaim that ‘God is not asleep’  as the duo of controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, and popular blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, fight dirty on social media.

Toyin made the remark following the revelation by Stella that she was once paid by Tonto Dikeh to write negative reports about her.

She wrote:

Read Also: Never Employ Desperate Job Seekers, Even If They Want To Work For Free: Toyin Lawani

“Wow wow wow God is not Asleep o, God is not a sleeping God oo, Same person you pay to tarnish my image is now Ratting you out, pls everyone one grab your Popcorn, I’m coming, wait.
@lordmaine2 is a Blessing from God and no man can use negative press to change his destiny, it’s been 5yrs now, I have forgiven the bad press and I have moved on , but I watch as karma unfolds the truth, will be right back, Abit busy. you don’t pay to write horrible things about people’s kids, it’s so wrong and you call God, Smh

