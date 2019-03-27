‘Is your booty real? – Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus asks actress Daniella Okeke

by Temitope Alabi

[Photos]: Daniella Okeke shares more stunning images from her 32 birthday shoot

Blogger Stela Dimoko Korkus has taken to her IG page to start what may evetualy turn nto a war.

Stella had taken to her IG page to wish actress Daniella Okeke a happy birthday but then asked if her booty was real as the actress had since yesterday been sharing stunning images of hersef that showed her butt to be quite big.

Stella wrote;

Actress @daniellaokeke was a year older yesterday and since then she has crashed the Internet with photos like this. She is refusing to stop posting these lovely photos and while I wish her a happy belated birthday. Please o hope it is Ok to ask why this PO is so different from everyone?@daniellaokeke is this real? As in real? Did you lift a little? You are beautiful no doubt but I am asking what is on everyone’s mouth oh. 😳😳😳😳👍🏿🎤🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

