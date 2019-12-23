University Of Abuja Expels 100 Students Over Exam Malpractices

by Temitope Alabi
The management of the University of Abuja has expelled 100 students of the institution.

The students were expelled for examination malpractice, it affected 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students.

Spokesperson of the institution, Habib Yakoob, speaking on the issue, said the school’s management arrived at that decision after report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee was considered by the university senate at its 174th regular meeting held on November 6.

Yakoob added that five other undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three were rusticated for one semester and three postgraduate students were also rusticated for one academic session.

