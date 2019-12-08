We Are Going For A Third Rematch: Anthony Joshua

by Olayemi Oladotun

British Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has regained his World Heavyweight Championship titles after a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia after losing the belts in a shock defeat.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

The match in Saudi Arabia was a pretty straightforward match as the Briton continuously delivered sucker punches against his opponent.

Also Read: ‘No Fear In My Eyes’, Says Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Showdown With Andy Ruiz

The Briton won by unanimous decision from the judges, who had it at 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109.

Speaking to the crowd after his victory, the boxer dedicated his victory to God, as he also revealed that there would be a third match.

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua: “I want to thank God.

“I want to say that the first time was so nice, I just had to do it twice.

“A man like me don’t make no excuses. This is about boxing. I’m use to knocking guys out but I had to correct myself and put on a boxing masterclass. You have to hit and not get hit.

“I stay hungry and humble. Thank you to everyone, I don’t know what to say. So to everyone around the world and in this building – let’s go!

“Careers are all about experiences, I took my ‘L’ and hit back. I’d do it all again, if you are heard, we going to do a third.”

