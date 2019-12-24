Why I Want Ganduje And Emir Sanusi To Make Peace: Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, has explained why wants Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, to resolve the differences between them.

The governor said after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, that the two parties have shown interest resolving the issues between them.

Fayemi, who is a member of the committee chaired by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the state said;

“Well, the committee has just started its work. You may recall that I have been involved in resolving the problem we have in Kano for some time,” Fayemi said.

“I have had cause as chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum of working with some key stakeholders in Kano to bring both parties together and what we are doing now is essentially an expanded committee of the elders chaired by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and comprising very distinguished Nigerians.

“We already held preliminary discussions with both parties and we know that they are both desirous of peace in Kano. We have also briefed Mr President on the mission of this body.

“It is not a federal government body, I must say that. But the federal government, that is Mr President, is not averse to anything that could assist in ensuring that there is peace in one of the most political states in our country.

“Anything to avoid a volatile situation that may result in an unfortunate development is wanted and it is our expectation that, given the positive response from both His Excellency the governor, Dr Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, we would come to a resolution of the problem.

“The only reason why we are involved is of course because governor Ganduje is our colleague in the Nigeria Governors Forum and we are desirous of pushing for peace. Just as we are doing this, we are interested in what is happening between our brothers in Rivers and Bayelsa because anything of this nature affects the solidarity in the forum.”